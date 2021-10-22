Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, WYNN, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 18,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 12,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

