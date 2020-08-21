Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, TOL, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 8,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 898,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 7,985 contracts, representing approximately 798,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 4,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

