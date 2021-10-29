Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, PYPL, CYRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 15,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $695 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $695 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 160,662 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 10,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, PYPL options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

