Notable Friday Option Activity: NOG, RCL, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), where a total volume of 20,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.8% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,500 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 64,977 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 155.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 8,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 159,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 16,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOG options, RCL options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
