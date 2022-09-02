Notable Friday Option Activity: NOC, RILY, JWN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 2,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 595,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 722 contracts, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares or approximately 47% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 42,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 23,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, RILY options, or JWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.