Notable Friday Option Activity: NOC, NOW, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 5,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 559,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,479 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 27,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

