Notable Friday Option Activity: NOC, NOW, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 5,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 559,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,479 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 27,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, NOW options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HNW
PTO Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLAA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.