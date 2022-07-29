Notable Friday Option Activity: NOC, AMAT, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 3,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 771,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 28,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 12,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
