Notable Friday Option Activity: NLSN, WD, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total volume of 17,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 1,023 contracts, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 131,695 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 5,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, WD options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
