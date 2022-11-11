Notable Friday Option Activity: NKLA, ADPT, RYAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 142,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.4% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 51,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) saw options trading volume of 11,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of ADPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADPT. Below is a chart showing ADPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) options are showing a volume of 4,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of RYAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of RYAN. Below is a chart showing RYAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKLA options, ADPT options, or RYAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
USFR Historical Stock Prices
PIE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.