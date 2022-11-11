Notable Friday Option Activity: NKLA, ADPT, RYAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 142,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.4% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 51,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) saw options trading volume of 11,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of ADPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADPT. Below is a chart showing ADPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) options are showing a volume of 4,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of RYAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of RYAN. Below is a chart showing RYAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

