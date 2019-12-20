Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, WHR, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 135,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 235.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 5,226 contracts, representing approximately 522,600 underlying shares or approximately 66% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, WHR options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.