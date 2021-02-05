Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, GILD, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 42,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 65,913 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 23,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

