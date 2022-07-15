Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, ABNB, PNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 41,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 38,090 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 9,982 contracts, representing approximately 998,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ABNB options, or PNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.