Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, ABNB, PNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 41,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 38,090 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 9,982 contracts, representing approximately 998,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ABNB options, or PNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.