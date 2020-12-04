Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, HA, AMD

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 127,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 285.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 8,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) options are showing a volume of 21,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.5% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 550,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 36,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

