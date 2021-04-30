Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, ANET, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 89,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 166.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 5,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 3,333 contracts, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 27,066 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

