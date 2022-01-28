Notable Friday Option Activity: NEWR, USFD, AMRS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 12,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.7% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) options are showing a volume of 20,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.7% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS) saw options trading volume of 89,839 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 25,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEWR options, USFD options, or AMRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
