Notable Friday Option Activity: NCR, FCX, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 10,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.3% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,500 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 153,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 14,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 158,755 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, FCX options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
