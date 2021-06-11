Notable Friday Option Activity: NCLH, WDC, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 123,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 26,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

