Notable Friday Option Activity: NAT, KBH, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), where a total of 48,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.8% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 18,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,300 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 58,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 7,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NAT options, KBH options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

