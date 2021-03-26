Markets
NAT

Notable Friday Option Activity: NAT, KBH, TGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), where a total of 48,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.8% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 18,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,300 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 58,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 7,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NAT options, KBH options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAT KBH TGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular