Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, NOC, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 139,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 17,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,548 contracts, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 46,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NOC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

