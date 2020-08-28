Markets
MU

Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, NOC, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 139,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 17,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,548 contracts, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 46,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NOC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU NOC WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular