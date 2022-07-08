Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, NOC, STAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 109,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,384 contracts, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 2,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
