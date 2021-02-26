Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, DHI, DIS

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 105,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 19,914 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 8,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 76,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

