Markets
MTCH

Notable Friday Option Activity: MTCH, F, CHTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 18,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 295,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 33,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,786 contracts, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, F options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCHFCHTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular