Notable Friday Option Activity: MTCH, F, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 18,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 295,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 33,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,786 contracts, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, F options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

