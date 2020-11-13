Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MTB, A, ROST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total of 5,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 593,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 5,629 contracts, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 10,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

