Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, ELY, KURA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 12,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 894,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 22,431 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 128.2% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 20,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kura Oncology Inc (Symbol: KURA) saw options trading volume of 10,072 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of KURA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KURA. Below is a chart showing KURA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, ELY options, or KURA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.