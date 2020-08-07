Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, INTC, FTNT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 244,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 25,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 256,257 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 61,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 6,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 662,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular