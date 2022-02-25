Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, FCX, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 228,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 31,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 95,475 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 8,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 4,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

