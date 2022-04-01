Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, W, XPEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 43,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) options are showing a volume of 945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

