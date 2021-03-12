Markets
MRVL

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, PTON, RGR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 76,293 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 45,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 3,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,200 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 1,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

