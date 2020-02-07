Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, PANW, PS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 61,875 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 4,594 contracts, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares or approximately 56% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pluralsight Inc (Symbol: PS) saw options trading volume of 7,061 contracts, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares or approximately 56% of PS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,100 underlying shares of PS. Below is a chart showing PS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, PANW options, or PS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Most Popular