Notable Friday Option Activity: MRK, MRNA, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 76,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 29,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 32,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 57,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRK options, MRNA options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
