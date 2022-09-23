Notable Friday Option Activity: MPC, DAL, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 67,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 27,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 76,156 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 15,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPC options, DAL options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.