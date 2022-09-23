Notable Friday Option Activity: MPC, DAL, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 67,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 27,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 76,156 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 15,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, DAL options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

