Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, KD, AMTI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 51,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) options are showing a volume of 10,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Molecular Transport Inc (Symbol: AMTI) options are showing a volume of 2,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AMTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of AMTI. Below is a chart showing AMTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, KD options, or AMTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

