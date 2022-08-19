Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, JNJ, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 45,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 27,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,205 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,798 contracts, representing approximately 379,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

