Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, INTC, LYV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 84,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 16,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 367,572 contracts, representing approximately 36.8 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 26,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 16,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,400 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, INTC options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

