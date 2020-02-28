Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MMM, MCK, CPRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 53,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 34,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) saw options trading volume of 17,098 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 8,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,000 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

