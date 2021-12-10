Notable Friday Option Activity: MKC, HCA, PLD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), where a total of 26,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.6% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 17,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 131.7% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) options are showing a volume of 23,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,100 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

