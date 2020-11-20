Notable Friday Option Activity: MET, CLF, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 33,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 11,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 46,679 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 9,540 contracts, representing approximately 954,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

