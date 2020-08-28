Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MDT, ADSK, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 23,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 5,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 373,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

