Notable Friday Option Activity: MDLZ, RCL, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), where a total volume of 38,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 24,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 15,217 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 18,242 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

