Notable Friday Option Activity: MDLA, SBUX, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA), where a total volume of 6,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 656,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of MDLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,000 underlying shares of MDLA. Below is a chart showing MDLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 24,697 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 12,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

