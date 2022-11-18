Notable Friday Option Activity: MDGL, SAVA, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 8,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 348.6% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 250,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 42,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 340.1% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 21,491 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 246.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
