Notable Friday Option Activity: MDGL, ASAN, LL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 107,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 35,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,200 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And LL Flooring Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) saw options trading volume of 1,743 contracts, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,700 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
