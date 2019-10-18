Markets
MDCO

Notable Friday Option Activity: MDCO, TELL, QDEL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO), where a total of 11,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) options are showing a volume of 6,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 1,005 contracts, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDCO options, TELL options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDCO TELL QDEL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular