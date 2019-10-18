Notable Friday Option Activity: MDCO, TELL, QDEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO), where a total of 11,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) options are showing a volume of 6,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 1,005 contracts, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDCO options, TELL options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

