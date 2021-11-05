Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, WMT, BFLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 5,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 591,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 50,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Butterfly Network Inc (Symbol: BFLY) options are showing a volume of 11,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of BFLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares of BFLY. Below is a chart showing BFLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

