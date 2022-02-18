Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, RCL, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 706,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 29,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 16,687 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, RCL options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
