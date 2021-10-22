Markets
MDB

Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, EHC, APO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 5,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 732,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 4,451 contracts, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares or approximately 70% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 19,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, EHC options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDB EHC APO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular