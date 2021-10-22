Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, EHC, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 5,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 732,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 4,451 contracts, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares or approximately 70% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 19,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, EHC options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.