Notable Friday Option Activity: MCHP, HD, ZTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total volume of 8,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 895,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 26,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 8,180 contracts, representing approximately 818,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

