Markets
MCHP

Notable Friday Option Activity: MCHP, HD, ZTS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), where a total volume of 8,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 895,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 26,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 8,180 contracts, representing approximately 818,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCHP options, HD options, or ZTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHP HD ZTS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular