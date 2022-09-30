Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, TTD, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 17,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 25,372 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 12,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

