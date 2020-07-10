Markets
MCD

Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, RNG, ATVI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 20,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 6,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 659,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 38,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, RNG options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD RNG ATVI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular