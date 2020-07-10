Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, RNG, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 20,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 6,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 659,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 38,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, RNG options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

