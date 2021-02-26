Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, GRPN, WW

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 32,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 8,920 contracts, representing approximately 892,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 19,555 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, GRPN options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

