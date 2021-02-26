Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, GRPN, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 32,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 8,920 contracts, representing approximately 892,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 19,555 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

